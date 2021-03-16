AllianceBlock, a decentralized capital market protocol, today announced the listing of its ALBT token on Bitfinex, a popular crypto trading exchange.

The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that automates the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product.

ALBT Token

A multi-functional utility token that forms the backbone of the AllianceBlock Protocol, ALBT acts as the main medium of exchange within the AllianceBlock ecosystem.

ALBT incentivizes inclusion, participation, and growth within the AllianceBlock ecosystem by acting as a reward system for those that contribute value, helping to maintain the network by running a node, or delegating tokens (and voting power) to pre-existing nodes.