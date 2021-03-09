Unstoppable Domains, a company building blockchain domain names, has announced the sale of its “win.crypto” blockchain domain NFT for a record $100,000 USD. The sale — which occurred on March 3, 2021 — stands alone as the most expensive domain name NFT ever recorded.

In line with the spiking NFT market growth, Unstoppable Domains unveiled its 94 premium sports and gaming NFTs for public sale, with domain name NFT offerings including “win.crypto”, “baseball.crypto” and “gambling.crypto”. Within the first three days of March, Unstoppable Domains was able to facilitate the largest domain name NFT sale in history with the “win.crypto” blockchain domain.

“The NFT market is experiencing unprecedented growth, and is drawing more attention to the space,” said Brad Kam, co-founder of Unstoppable Domains. “While most people assume NFTs are digital art, the reality is there are a substantial number of NFT use cases that don’t center around art — like domain names. Domain name NFTs, much like .com names can act as homes for decentralized websites, in addition to replacing complex cryptocurrency wallet addresses with a human-readable name.”

Following the successful sale of the premium sports and gaming domain name NFTs, Unstoppable Domains will unveil a new batch of premium domain names on a weekly basis, with categories spanning travel and transportation to electronics and finance. Premium domain names are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The record sale of the “win.crypto” blockchain domain comes on the heels of Unstoppable Domains’ February announcement that allows any internet browser access to the .crypto extension just like a .com to view a decentralized website with a single DNS setting change.

To date, Unstoppable Domains has registered over 540,000 domain names.