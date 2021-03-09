Bit.com, a cryptocurrency derivative exchange by Matrixport, today announced a new partnership with Paradigm, a crypto OTC liquidity network. Together, the two entities are launching a fully-automated Request For Quote (RFQ) protocol on Bit.com.

This new RFQ protocol will provide on-demand liquidity for large-size orders and competitive pricing for the following structures:



Single-leg structures (Outright Calls, Puts, and Futures) for BTC and ETH

Multi-leg structures for BTC and ETH options/futures (such as Straddles, Strangles, Call and Put Spreads, and even future spreads)

-Coming soon: Single and multi-leg structures for BCH

Bit.com/Paradigm RFQ allows traders to simultaneously request two-way quotes from multiple dealers without revealing their identity or trade direction and then instantly execute on the best bid/offer.

Paradigm aggregates prices and displays the best bid/offer on Bit.com; execution is confirmed on Paradigm and settled within the user’s Bit.com account.