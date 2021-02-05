Bit.com, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, today announced a platform upgrade that will introduce an instant crypto-asset conversion function.

Users will be able to convert their cryptocurrency to another cryptocurrency instantly by using the new feature. The function can transfer funds between users’ futures account and regular balance account.

BTC/ETH/BCH/LTC/USDT/USDC are now integrated into the conversion function, plus the conversion transaction fee is zero.

For more information, check out the Bit.com Convert Guide.