Darwinia Network, an open, cross-chain bridge protocol built on Substrate, today announced it will collaborate with Crust Network. an incentive layer protocol for decentralized storage, to further strengthen the Polkadot ecosystem.

The Darwinia decentralized cross-chain bridge will facilitate the efficient multi-chain circulation of Crust ecosystem assets. This will also enable access of Crust’s data store storage and computing services to Ethereum, BSC, and other public chains.

By joining forces, Darwinia Network can reap the benefits of using Crusts’ turn-key, Web3 decentralized storage network. Additionally, Darwinia ecosystem cross-chain game Evolution Land will integrate Crust PolkaPet NFT to add Gamefi mining efficiency.

As an open, cross-chain bridge protocol built on Substrate, the “Golden Gate Bridge” of cross-chain ecology; Darwinia Network provides a secure, universal bridging solution that helps realize cross-chain asset management among heterogeneous chains such as Polkadot, Ethereum, and BSC.

Darwinia Network has won many honors and recognitions on the road to building a decentralized bridge chain. The project forms part of the Polkadot white paper and was selected to join the Substrate Builder Program and Web 3.0 training camp.

Tools and products developed by Darwinia have received three W3F Grants, and the project was formally recognized by Parity for its outstanding technological achievements. Gavin Wood, the founder of Polkadot, has praised Darwinia as one of the “most noteworthy Polkadot ecological projects”.

Crust implements the incentive layer protocol for decentralized storage. It is adaptable to multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and provides support for the application layer. Crust’s architecture also has the capability of supporting a decentralized computing layer and a decentralized cloud ecosystem.

At present, Crust’s Maxwell preview network is active, and is welcoming everyone to join for testing it out. As with Darwinia, Crust Network participated in the Substrate Builders Program and Web 3.0 Bootcamp; and obtained a Web3 Foundation Grant.