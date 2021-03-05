Bitfinex, the popular cryptocurrency exchange platform, today announced it has added IOTA as collateral on Bitfinex Borrow; after it was successful in a recent social media poll.

An overwhelming majority of Bitfinex’s growing community opted for IOTA; with the token gathering 87.6% of the votes in a social media poll.

“Our customers have spoken. IOTA’s success in our recent social poll is a testament to its enduring popularity and track record for innovation in the field of distributed ledger technologies.”

– Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex

IOTA

Customers of Bitfinex can now obtain loans of up to 70% of the value of their IOTA holdings in US Dollars (USD). Borrowers will have to manage their own risk of fluctuations in the IOTA price.

A peer-to-peer (P2P) digital token loan portal, Bitfinex Borrow permits users to borrow funds from other users by using their cryptocurrency or fiat assets as collateral.