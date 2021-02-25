Popular bitcoin exchange company Coinbase, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); relating to a proposed public direct listing of its Class A common stock.

Coinbase intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COIN”.

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained via the investor relations page on Coinbase’s website; or by reaching out to investor@coinbase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offer to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.