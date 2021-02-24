Tendermint, a builder of high-level infrastructure for open distributed applications, has announced an investment in Tgrade, a blockchain framework focused on regulated decentralized finance (DeFi).

Developed by Confio, the team behind CosmWasm, a secure interoperable smart contract engine, Tgrade is a solid foundation for developers to deploy DeFi products, such as pegs and automated market makers, using the robust CosmWasm engine.

By creating highly secure, developer-friendly tooling for the next generation of multi-blockchain applications, including robust self-governance, Confio’s long-term mission with the development of Tgrade is to develop new financial instruments with smart contracts, bringing liquidity from traditional finance and regulated markets through governance and regulatory frameworks into the DeFi world.

“Tgrade has the regulated markets as a focus and a clear path of how to embrace regulations. We are honored that Tendermint has backed Tgrade and believes in the vision that is being delivered by a trusted and experienced team. We are dogmatic in our vision of bringing decentralized finance from ‘trustless’ to ‘trustworthy’, and this funding will secure our path to launching Tgrade.”

– Martin Worner, COO, and VP of Product at Confio

Tendermint’s foremost mission is to build the foundation for a new token economy that serves as the backbone to high-value public blockchains, and a robust smart contracting platform will be an integral part of the Cosmos ecosystem. The Tgrade investment symbolizes a growing partnership between Tendermint and Confio, applying the power of CosmWasm to bring about powerful DeFi use cases and showcasing what is possible to Cosmos and the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem.