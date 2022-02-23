All in Bits, Inc., DBA “Tendermint”, the founding team of the Cosmos ecosystem and developer of tools for Web3, has now announced it will operate under the trademark, “Ignite” with a new, energized brand.

A new entity name, corporate brand, brand logo, and brand identity have been developed to represent the inclusivity and diversity of Ignite’s evolved vision and mission.

“We believe it is time to expand our focus to bring more people and organizations into this world. What we are developing are the necessary tools for individuals and organizations that will let them engage with and build innovative global communities. Our new brand represents the change we inspire by connecting everyone to this new world of decentralization and interoperability.”

– Peng Zhong, CEO of Ignite

Rebranding occurs at a time of growth for Ignite with the roll-out and continued development of flagship products, Starport and Emeris, gaining which have gained traction with developers and users alike.

Starport leads in being the all-in-one platform for developers to build and launch any crypto app on a sovereign blockchain, with over 30 production-grade chains and 500+ experimental projects on GitHub, built on its developer-friendly technology.

Beta users for Emeris have experienced first-hand the development path of features that allows them to benefit from cross-chain DeFi. More features to look ahead to include staking, an airdrop tracker, and a cross-chain DEX aggregator, as Emeris heads towards the official public launch in Spring 2022.

The Ignite rebranding marks the start of a year ahead which will include more announcements on the business and product front. On the employee front, Ignite’s scaling saw 90 new hires in 2021, with a current headcount of 120 employees.