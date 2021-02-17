Diginex, a crypto-asset services company, and Itiviti, a global technology service provider to financial institutions, today announced the launch of ‘Access’, front-to-back trading, portfolio, and risk management solution that enables the trading of cryptocurrencies and crypto derivatives across several platforms.

Access is powered by Itiviti’s Tbricks, a trade automation technology, and infrastructure that is recognized globally as one of the most popular institutional trading platforms available.

Tbricks is a next-generation, cross-asset trading system optimized for low latency, high throughput, and scalability. Already in use with many tier-one sell-side firms and banks, today’s launch will mean that clients of these firms will now have the instant ability to trade cryptocurrencies and manage their risk and portfolio in the same way as any other traditional asset classes.

“We are excited to announce our growing partnership with Diginex. With the integration and launch of Access on Tbricks, trading across different crypto exchanges will now be open to institutional investors across the globe and expose them to Itiviti’s advanced automated trading technology.”

– Rob Mackay, CEO of Itiviti

Access provides investors with an aggregated order book across exchanges, and the ability to ensure the best execution across their previously disparate liquidity pools. Execution, order, and portfolio management are streamlined through a robust front, middle, back office with real-time risk and P&L.