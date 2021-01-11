Diginex, a blockchain asset and crypto financial services company, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $38.6 million through the private placement of its equity securities.

Diginex will sell an aggregate of 2,571,669 of the company’s ordinary shares along with warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,571,669 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $15.00 per share and accompanying warrant.

The warrants are exercisable immediately with a term of three years and an exercise price of $18.75 per share. Diginex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.