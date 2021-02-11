Alkemi, a permissioned liquidity pool platform where users can borrow/lend on 5 core DeFi markets, today announced a new partnership with Monerium, a regulated European-based electronic money institution.

Holders of Monerium will soon be able to earn interest on deposits of their digital euros into the Alkemi Earn protocol. They will also be able to use those e-money deposits as collateral to borrow other digital assets on the platform, including DAI, USDC, ETH, and WBTC.

Monerium facilitates the creation of blockchain-based euros. This guarantees on-chain, programmable settlements take place within seconds, without intermediaries, at the fraction of the cost of traditional payments. With Monerium, users can move money seamlessly between blockchains and existing payment networks, keeping existing business relationships while building new ones in the on-chain world.

Alkemi Earn enables centralized, regulated institutions to access decentralized borrowing and lending services for their digital assets. With the provision of deep liquidity, enhanced security procedures for client transactions, and detailed reporting and risk monitoring, Alkemi is an advanced portal to DeFi.