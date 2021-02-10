Crypto.com, a bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange platform, today announced that users can now secure a bitcoin (BTC) loan by borrowing against their crypto, and access a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of up to 50%.

Lending allows users to monetize their crypto assets without the need to sell them. There are no required credit checks, and users can pay back partially or in full at any time without early repayment fees.

Supported Collaterals: CRO, BTC, ETH, LTC, VET, LINK, and DOT

Supported Loan Currencies: USDC / USDT / BTC

Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio: 25% / 33% / 50%

CRO Token Utility: Users who stake Crypto.com token (CRO) can enjoy an even lower annual interest rate (see table below).