Crypto.com today announced the launch of cryptocurrency-backed loans on the Crypto.com Exchange. Users can now receive an instant loan when using their crypto as collateral.

Highlights

Deposit accepted cryptocurrency and receive a loan instantly;

Repay loans partially or in full at any time without early repayment fees;

Interest rates as low as 1% APR, stake Crypto.com Chain token CRO to get the best rates

With Lending, both retail customers and institutions can choose loan terms that suit them, and make repayments based on the corresponding initial loan-to-value (LTV) ratios.

Key Loan Terms