CoinTiger, a bitcoin/crypto exchange company, has announced the launch of inverse perpetual contracts, in order to bring a better trading experience for users.

A coin-margined contract on CoinTiger is also called an inverse contract, and is settled in BTC, ETH, etc. CoinTiger coin-margined perpetual contracts support 1–100x leverage; which is freely adjustable.

To start off, CoinTiger first launched coin-margined contracts for BTC, ETH, DOT, LINK, LTC, DOGE, and other popular cryptocurrencies.

The coin-margined perpetual contract trading service will only be opened for some users at the initial launch stage. Those interested can apply to use the service on this form. The CoinTiget team will then review it and the service will be opened in 24 hours if a review is passed.