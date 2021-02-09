Copper.co, a London-based blockchain asset infrastructure provider, today announced it has completed integration with Avalanche, an open-source platform for launching decentralized applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem.

Institutional clients trading AVAX, the native token of Avalanche, will have access to Copper’s secure storage and trading ecosystem with immediate effect. Copper will add AVAX to the 150+ collection of digital assets supported across Copper’s infrastructure.

Institutional AVAX traders, community, and whales now have access to Copper’s hybrid MPC (multi-party computation) wallet technology, which combines secure offline storage with seamless access to leading online exchanges.

“Institutional investors have made tremendous progress in sorting the facts from fiction across the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and are beginning to turn talk into action. Projects like Copper provide the assurance of secure and robust infrastructure that institutions and sophisticated traders demand. I’m excited to welcome their technology to the Avalanche ecosystem, and look forward to their impact in accelerating adoption amongst this segment.”

– John Wu, President of Ava Labs

AVAX + Copper

Using Copper’s proprietary technology, mutual clients of Avalanche and Copper can move assets quickly and securely between decentralized applications (dApps) built on Avalanche–including Solidity smart contracts.

Avalanche processes 4,500+ transactions/second (tps) and instantly confirms transactions, compared to Bitcoin’s 7 tps and Ethereum’s 14 tps.

Copper Walled Garden infrastructure creates a secure closed environment for the transmission of assets across multiple exchanges, hot wallets, and offline vaults. This setup mitigates malicious attacks against a funds’ infrastructure, as well as prevents fraud risks.

Meanwhile, Copper’s ClearLoop framework connects the universe of exchanges in one secure trading loop – with real-time settlement across networks. AVAX holders will be able to delegate assets in custody to more than 25 exchanges in the ‘loop’, including Bitfinex, Bit.com, Deribit, CoinFLEX, and more.

Through ClearLoop technology, users can place asset orders instantly, while assets remain secure off-exchange in Copper’s custody. Trades are settled automatically and offline, protecting AVAX holders from exchange credit-risk, exchange security risks, and from assets being seized or frozen on an exchange.