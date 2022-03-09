State Street Corporation, a leading provider of financial services to institutional investors, announced today that State Street Digital, the firm’s dedicated Digital division, has closed a licensing agreement with Copper.co, a provider of institutional crypto-asset custody and trading infrastructure.

Under the agreement, State Street Digital will leverage Copper.co’s technology to develop and, subject to receipt of regulatory and other approvals, launch institutional-grade digital custody offering where clients can store and settle their digital assets within a secure environment operated by State Street.

“Today’s exciting announcement will only enhance our ambition to deliver to our clients an amazing digital experience. We look forward to collaborating with the team at Copper, as State Street Digital continues to grow.”

– Nadine Chakar, Head of State Street Digital

Copper.co provides a gateway into the crypto asset space for institutional investors by offering custody, trading, and settlement solutions across 450 crypto-assets and more than 40 exchanges.

“That State Street, one of the world’s largest custodians, is creating a new digital asset service is a hugely important development for institutional engagement in this new asset class. We are proud to be part of State Street’s goal to lead the way in the transformation of financial infrastructure.”

– Sabrina Wilson, COO, Copper.co