Coinsquare, a Canadian crypto exchange platform, today announced the launch of its new Quick Trade mobile app. The simple to use app makes buying and selling crypto-assets quick and convenient.

At launch, the Quick Trade app will offer Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), with more assets to be onboarded over the coming months.

The Quick Trade app — available in English and French — offers the following benefits and features:

Simplified KYC process – get verified to trade within seconds

Instant account funding via Interac e-Transfer

No-fee e-Transfer deposits and withdrawals

Commission-free trades

Easy portfolio management

Swap between any two assets, with 15 pairings to start and many more to come

“We are thrilled to announce the release of Quick Trade. This is just the first of many exciting new announcements to come. Quick Trade’s simple onboarding and easy-to-use interface offers Canadians a simple and secure way of investing in digital assets. Our new Quick Trade app is part of our commitment to offer Canadians the most user-friendly, comprehensive, and secure investing experience.”

– Stacey Hoisak, CEO of Coinsquare

Coinsquare recently announced new appointments to its board and executive team. The newly appointed directors and executive team have extensive backgrounds in Canadian securities regulation, investment dealer operations, and regulated marketplaces.

Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. (CCML) also recently submitted a dealer membership application to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to operate a regulated marketplace for digital assets. The proposed marketplace will provide automated trading systems bringing together institutional and retail orders from buyers and sellers of digital assets deemed securities under the Ontario Securities Act.

Those interested can download the Quick Trade app for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on Google Play.