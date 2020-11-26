Coinsquare, a Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced the appointment of Nicholas Thadaney and Wendy Rudd to its board of directors. The appointments follow the confirmation of Stacey Hoisak as Coinsquare’s new Chief Executive Officer, and the appointments of Lawrence Truong as Chief Compliance Officer, and Eric Richmond as Chief Operating Officer.

Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. (CCML) has also submitted a dealer membership application to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to operate Canada’s first regulated marketplace for digital assets. The proposed marketplace will provide automated trading systems bringing together institutional and retail orders from buyers and sellers of digital assets deemed securities under the Ontario Securities Act.

“The outstanding leaders who have joined our executive team and Board will play an important role in informing and executing our mandate to deliver full transparency and compliance in all aspects of our operations,” said Stacey Hoisak, CEO of Coinsquare. “The measures we have taken are in strict adherence to regulatory requirements and demonstrate Coinsquare’s strengthened commitment to our clients, employees, shareholders, and the digital asset community. Our goal is to create a customer-centric safe place for Canadians to trade digital assets.”