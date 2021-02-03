The Solana Foundation, overseers of the Solana blockchain protocol, and Project Serum have announced they are teaming up to launch a global hackathon focused on DeFi. Registration for the event is now open, and the hackathon will run from February 15th through March 1st.

The hackathon aims to bring together developers, designers, business operators, and entrepreneurs from around the world to experiment and deploy apps/tools that catapult the DeFi ecosystem forward. Anyone with an internet connection can join, the only requirement is for builders to incorporate Solana or Serum into their project submissions.

The event is supported by leading projects including Aave, Chainlink, SushiSwap, Circle, CoinGecko, and more. There is also an all-star lineup of judges and speakers from across the crypto space that is scheduled to present via live-stream throughout the registration period and hackathon.

Hackathon

By leveraging Solana’s speed, low fees, and newly released DeFi building blocks, participants can operate within an expansive design space to create novel DeFi apps and tools that scale the overall ecosystem to become more efficient, powerful, and sustainable.

Builders are also encouraged to explore the use of Wormhole, a bi-directional bridge connecting Ethereum with Solana, and a new Chainlink oracle integration.

See the official hackathon GitHub for comprehensive developer resources and a list of project ideas.

Prizes

Participants will compete for up to $400K in total prizes. There is a $200K prize pool that will be distributed to the 9 best projects submitted during the hackathon. After, those top 9 teams will have the opportunity to continue building their projects in order to compete for a seed funding round.

Those interested in more info about the hackathon structure, refer to the official GitHub repo.