Evolve Markets, a crypto-denominated margin trading platform, announced today that Solana (SOL) accounts and deposits are now available on its web trading app and MetaTrader 5.

SOL accounts enable a new, super-fast deposit option for traders. Starting today, traders can deposit in SOL, and trade with SOL denominated trading accounts on any of the crypto, FX, stock, commodity, and index markets supported by Evolve or convert SOL to any of the other cryptos supported.

Solana (SOL) is the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap at the moment and is forthwith available on Evolve Markets alongside BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT-based accounts.