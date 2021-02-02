NetCents, a cryptocurrency payments company, today announced that it has agreed to white label their NC Exchange.

The NetCents white label exchange is a turnkey cryptocurrency exchange platform and includes a range of functions including onboarding, compliance, risk management, pricing, order book, Android and iOS application, trade analytics, and fully customized branding.

“The white-label opportunity is fantastic for us because we have already made the massive investment required to launch an exchange,” stated Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents. “The ability to generate revenues from expenditures that we have already made – is obviously a great proposition. The additional benefit is that we will find more liquidity that our merchants can tap into as they accept a higher percentage of their revenues in cryptocurrency. It is always good to add new revenue streams to the Company as well – we have millions of dollars of technology that can be monetized beyond their original deployment,” he concluded.

NC Exchange

The white-label product allows partners to connect and distribute cryptocurrency products more competitively to their users and clients providing a platform to trade and manage their digital assets using highly secure infrastructure with advanced user interfaces and order types, as well as a user-friendly mobile application for convenience and easy access to markets.

“NetCents has been actively developing its white label exchange technology to enable marketplace operators to support best in class user experiences for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Leveraging NetCents’ infrastructure, the white label exchange receives integration leading liquidity sources, ensuring high liquidity of assets and helps the new exchange to start generating revenue from launch,” Mr. Moore summarized.

Through this white label agreement, NetCents is providing: