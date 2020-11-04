NetCents, a cryptocurrency payments company, today announced that it is adding the ability for NetCents users to purchase cryptocurrency via credit card on the NC Exchange.

There are a limited number of platforms that are approved by the card companies for purchasing crypto, with NetCents is now approved, is a testament to the safety that is inherent in the NetCents platform.

Benefits include:

A new way for users to be able to load funds into their NetCents wallet, making it easier for users to purchase cryptocurrency.

Will provide NetCents users with fast and easy access to cryptocurrency, in the most secure way possible.

Contactless payments are facilitated through this process.

Users can now load their NetCents account and enjoy the potential upside of their crypto that they purchase while still having access to the value as a payment method.

NetCents has added this feature to its platform partially due to requests from multiple merchants that have difficulty accepting credit cards at their business. This solution will allow businesses that don’t accept credit cards, a viable contactless, digital transaction. It is expected that these merchants can drive all of their customers to sign up for a NetCents wallet to complete their purchases.

Deutsche Bank in its research piece on Payments states: “Digital wallets can allow businesses to better know, interact with, and personalize products for their customers. Personalization enables companies to stand out in the field and gain market share. This is particularly the case with millennials who surveys show see smaller, custom brands as offering better quality products. Looking forward to 2025, we expect e-Wallets to be the second- most preferred method of payments after cards and the most preferred method among millennials.”