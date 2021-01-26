Ibanera, a regulated financial services platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore, today announced a partnership with Fireblocks, an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets.

Ibanera customers will now be able to leverage the Fireblocks Network to safely transfer crypto funds in real-time. Fireblocks’ technology uses multiparty computation (MPC) and patent-pending chip isolation technology (SGX) to protect users’ private keys, deposit addresses and API keys.

The Ibanera platform provides account issuance, cross-border transfers, and currency exchange services to both corporate and retail customers.

“We are thrilled to have Ibanera join the Fireblocks Network,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. “Providing support for Ibanera gives us the opportunity to extend our secure MPC wallet services to an innovative, licensed provider that services a multitude of industries globally.”

The rising adoption of cryptocurrency has led to a demand for trusted digital wallet infrastructures that offer efficiencies in payments and managing assets. Fireblocks provides secure rails for funds to be easily transitioned from cold storage or any other storage solution.

“Fireblocks is a global leader in digital asset security. Our partnership provides another layer of protection for customers using various cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments and balance transfers,” said Bjorn Snorrason, General Manager of Ibanera.