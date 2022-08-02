Fireblocks, a provider of blockchain asset and crypto custody technology, today announced it has integrated Tokeny into its platform.

The integration will enable clients of Fireblocks the ability to mint and manage permissioned tokens such as digital securities, stablecoins, and loyalty programs across apps, payment networks, and more.

Now, with Tokeny’s product suite underscored by Fireblocks’ token transfer, settlement, and custody technology, customers will be able to quickly deploy and issue compliant ERC-3643 security tokens on Ethereum and the high-speed, cost-efficient Polygon blockchain.

“With this collaboration, we intend to answer the ‘buy or build” question for most financial institutions that are upgrading their assets and bringing them on-chain. By applying trust, compliance, and control on a hyper-efficient infrastructure, we will be able to unlock significant advancements in the management and liquidity of new financial instruments.”

– Luc Falempin, CEO at Tokeny

Together with Tokeny, Fireblocks will provide a secure and compliant turnkey solution for companies and financial institutions to issue, manage, custody, and transfer tokenized securities.