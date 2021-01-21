Arkane Network, an all-in-one solution to build and launch products powered with blockchain technology, today announced a new partnership with entertainment-focused NFT collectibles platform, Terra Virtua. The integration of Arkane Network with Terra Virtua will provide an entirely frictionless onboarding experience for Terr Virtua’s users.

By integrating the Arkane Network technology into the Terra Virtua ecosystem, it will allow users to utilize social-sign-on, which is now standard functionality for many mainstream websites, while also bringing the Arkane Wallet into the ecosystem too.

“A great user experience is critical for a product to go mainstream”, says Jawad Ashraf, CTO Terra Virtua. “We will be working closely with the Arkane team to implement sign-in and wallet solutions. This not only creates frictionless onboarding for someone unfamiliar with wallets but also provides a host of new features to our users.”

The Arkane wallet helps with onboarding new users and it provides them with a personal wallet. The wallet comes with a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, token swapping, NFT inventory, and powerful referral features such as sending crypto or NFTs to a friend via email.

Tim Dierckxsens, CEO Arkane added “Terra Virtua fully understands the principles behind true ownership of assets, blockchain technology and provides a new type of engagement for fans and collectors. The immersive experience they bring to market shows how fast different technologies converge and we’re proud to be considered their trusted technology partner to make the user experience as simple as possible.”