imToken, Asia’s biggest wallet for Ethereum users and China’s first self-custodial digital asset wallet, today deployed support for public blockchain Tezos. Tezos is the twelfth public chain officially supported by imToken. The other 11 public chains include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot, EOS, Tron, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Nervos, Filecoin, and Kusama.

This latest public chain wallet integration demonstrates strong support for popular blockchain projects such as Tezos from imToken’s 11 million users in more than 200 countries and regions around the world. The integration brings all the wallet features the Tezos community in Asia needs.

Supported wallet features listed below include managing digital assets, transacting, and baking:

Create a new Tezos account/address

Import & Backup Tezos account

View Tezos balance & transaction history

Send and receive tez

Delegate and undelegate tez

Watch baking yield and accrued tez

“This integration with imToken not only continues the transformation of payment transactions, but also allows the community to continue building on and advancing the Tezos protocol.”

– David Shin, Head of TZ APAC

Tezos + imToken

Unlike the high computational resources required by Bitcoin miners to secure the Bitcoin network, Tezos uses a consensus mechanism known as Liquid Proof of Stake (LPoS) protocol to secure its network in a greener and more cost-effective way.

In blockchain technology, the PoS mechanism enables participants to reach consensus on the state of the blockchain at scale, minimizing the friction of counterparty risk and a single point of failure. Anyone can participate in the consensus process by holding a certain amount of the blockchain network’s native cryptocurrency and setting up a blockchain node.

Through the integration, imToken wallet users are now able to help secure the Tezos network by delegating their tez, the native cryptocurrency of Tezos blockchain, to imToken and other popular validators within the Tezos ecosystem. These validators, known as bakers, are in charge of securing the Tezos network on the wallet users’ behalf.

“Ethereum has been our focus from the beginning, but with PoS chains emerging in popularity for their lower transaction costs and energy-efficient usage, our users are asking for more PoS chains to try and use. With Tezos, we are excited to bring not only the original PoS chain, but one with a unique self-amending governance mechanism to integrate the latest technology. We are grateful to the developer support provided by the TZ APAC team during the integration process. We are looking forward to this long-term collaboration. Let’s bake!”

– Ben He, Chief Executive Officer of imToken

The Tezos integration with imToken is part of a rising global phenomenon of combining digital value storage in cryptocurrencies and transmitting them through digital wallets in a new era of programmable Internet money. PoS chains such as Tezos are enabling a new generation of financial networks and governance systems for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes and industries. These financial networks bring powerful network effects that reward their participants relative to the value they contribute in an auditable and decentralized manner.