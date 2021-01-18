Crypto exchange company Huobi Global, today announced it has partnered with BCB Group, a European-based crypto-dedicated payment services provider, to provide clients with European fiat on/off ramps and the ability to send fiat to crypto counterparties via BLINC in real-time, 24/7, 365 days a year.

BCB is well known for providing regulated services for cryptocurrency companies looking to target the burgeoning European market. Working with BCB will enable Huobi to bank its OTC desk with the firm as well as let them handle foreign exchange flow.

BCB also allows Huobi to have access to their unique instant fiat settlements rails and instant settlements network, BLINC, so that customers are able to settle OTC trades lightning fast.