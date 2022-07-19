Pyth Network, an oracle solution for financial data, today announced a new data-sharing partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global.

Huobi Global will share its valuable cryptocurrency data directly on-chain to Pyth, enabling it to better provide financial data for its DeFi ecosystem.

As a core DeFi element, Pyth provides price feeds emanated from a network of 65+ trading institutions, exchanges, and crypto companies, each providing data across crypto, FX, equities, and commodities.

The network incentivizes market participants to directly share on-chain price data collected as part of their existing operations. Pyth then aggregates this first-party price data (still on-chain) and makes it available for use by either on or off-chain applications.