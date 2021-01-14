Kaiko, a cryptocurrency data platform, announced today that its clients are now able to backtest trading strategies leveraging ErisX’s spot and futures market data as well as perform research and analysis. ErisX trading data and instruments can now be viewed on Kaiko’s Instrument Taxonomy page here.

ErisX provides access to crypto without sacrificing security, transparency, or the protection of market surveillance and regulatory oversight. With this integration, ErisX’s full suite of products will be available via Kaiko’s professional market data platform including cash-settled Bounded Futures, physically settled Bitcoin and Ether futures, as well as spot contracts for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Litecoin.

“High-quality market data is the lifeblood for investors and traders in testing and honing their research and strategies. We are pleased that Kaiko has integrated ErisX into its platform to further enrich the data available to its customers for performing these critical activities.”

– ErisX CEO, Thomas Chippas

ErisX is the only U.S. based exchange where customers can trade spot and regulated futures on cryptocurrencies on one screen.