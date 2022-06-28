Kaiko, a cryptocurrency market data provider, announced today closing $53 million in Series B funding. This round was led by Eight Roads, with participation from Revaia and existing investors Alven, Point9, Anthemis, and Underscore.

The new round of funding will enable Kaiko to strengthen its institutional data products and infrastructure.

Proceeds of the funding will also be used to expand Kaiko’s global presence. The company currently has four global offices in Paris, London, New York, and Singapore, which enables the team to tailor products and marketing to meet the specific needs of local markets.

Over the past year, Kaiko has invested in targeted M&A to expand its institutional product suite.

Recently, Kaiko announced the acquisition of Kesitys, a provider of quantitative decision tools for risk optimization, as well as an agreement with CoinShares for the acquisition of its Napoleon Index subsidiary, enabling the launch of Kaiko Indices.

As a company, Kaiko has also bolstered its data security, confidentiality, and availability measurements and controls, having received its SOC-2 Type-1 accreditation in February 2022.

“The blockchain industry has experienced tremendous institutional interest and with it, the need for high quality data has never been greater. Over the next year, we will solidify our position as an industry leader of institutional data solutions, serving as a critical bridge between centralised and decentralised financial marketplaces. We chose to work with Eight Roads for this intense growth phase, bringing on top-tier and trusted investors with a global presence and a successful track record in scaling innovative businesses.”

– Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko