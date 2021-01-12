TenX, a crypto wallet and payment project, which raised $80 million in 2017, announced today it will discontinue its services and shut down. New sign-ups and deposits have been disabled, and the TenX team is telling users to withdraw their funds from their TenX wallet at their earliest convenience.

While funds remain safe, from April 1st, 2021, withdrawal and storage fees will be charged to accounts while users hold a positive balance in any of their TenX wallets. Withdrawals made through the app from now until March 31st, 2021 will not incur any fees.

After March 31st, storage fees will be USD 7.50 per month for every cryptocurrency wallet with a positive balance, and withdrawal fees will be BTC (0.001), ETH (0.025), LTC (0.220).