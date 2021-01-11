Popular crypto exchange Poloniex, has announced the launch of new XRP perpetual futures, which are now open for trading.
Features of Poloniex XRP perpetual futures include:
- Up to 20x leverage for Level 2 traders and up to 10x leverage for Level 1.
- Maker rebates (get paid to post orders).
- Low taker fees (users pay less no matter what side of the trade they are on).
- Flexibility to trade across the web, mobile apps, and API.
- Access to API starter kit to get started with API trading in minutes.
Source: poloniex.com/futures