Poloniex, the popular cryptocurrency exchange platform, today announced it has added six more leveraged tokens. New additions include: ADABULL, ADABEAR, LTCBULL, LTCBEAR, XLMBULL, and XLMBEAR. Now, traders can enjoy 3x leverage on ADA, LTC, and XLM.

These new leveraged tokens from FTX, join the 16 leveraged tokens currently available on Poloniex.

Poloniex Leveraged Token Trading

Leveraged tokens are similar to other ERC-20 tokens in the sense that they can be traded, held, or transferred the same as any other token. The main difference with leveraged tokens is that they provide leveraged exposure to crypto assets without having to worry about collateral, margin, liquidation prices, or anything else that is needed to manage with regular margin trading.