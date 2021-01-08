Amberdata, a cryptocurrency and blockchain data platform, today announced the launch of real-time and historical market data from FTX, Binance, BitMEX, Huobi, and more on its API suite.
By unifying blockchain-network, cryptocurrency spot, and derivatives market data (including metrics and reference rates) Amberdata accelerates time to market while reducing the cost and complexity to launch new products.
Features Available:
- Trades
- Time Series price aggregations (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume)
- Full-depth of the market with tick-by-tick order book events and snapshots
- Open Interest
- Funding Rates
- Liquidations
“In the near future you can expect us to expand our data offerings with the same extensive coverage for derivatives from the top venues around the globe like we do for the spot markets. We are actively working to add support for LMAX, Deribit, OKEx, Kraken Futures and CME to name a few.”
– The Amberdata Team