Amberdata, a cryptocurrency and blockchain data platform, today announced the launch of real-time and historical market data from FTX, Binance, BitMEX, Huobi, and more on its API suite.

By unifying blockchain-network, cryptocurrency spot, and derivatives market data (including metrics and reference rates) Amberdata accelerates time to market while reducing the cost and complexity to launch new products.

Features Available:

Trades

Time Series price aggregations (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume)

Full-depth of the market with tick-by-tick order book events and snapshots

Open Interest

Funding Rates

Liquidations