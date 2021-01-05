CoinShares, a European-based digital asset investment firm, today announced that the company’s XBT Provider line of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) reached record trading volumes on Monday, January 4, 2021.

With more than €162M ($202M) in XBT certificates changing hands traded on the market’s first day of trading in 2021, CoinShares had the highest volume traded in any European listed crypto ETP. XBT Provider is a Swedish-based issuer of exchange-traded products listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB.

Since listing in 2015, XBT Provider has achieved a number of milestones:

December 2017: XBT Provider crossed $1B in AUM for the first time.

January 2018: XBT Provider reached $182M in daily turnover, with an average daily volume of $85.5M.

March 2019: CoinShares’ XBT Provider was named Europe’s most Innovative ETP Provider.

November 2020: XBT Provider surpassed $2B in AUM.

January 4, 2021: XBT Provider reached $202M in daily turnover and $2.9B in AUM.