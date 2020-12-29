Mercuryo. a European cryptocurrency payment processing provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with Scalable Solutions, a blockchain-powered platform offering institutional-grade trading software. The company has just integrated Mercuryo’s payment gateway enabling cryptocurrency projects from Scalable’s ecosystem to use Mercuryo’s fiat-to-crypto gateway.

From now on, merchants working with Scalable Solutions can facilitate trading a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, and several other coins, while benefiting from the lowest fee on the market. Regardless of one’s location, conversion fees are also minimal as our gateway supports all the high-demand fiat currencies such as the US Dollar, the Euro, British pound, Russian ruble, Turkish lira, and Ukrainian hryvnia.

Apart from Scalable Solutions, Mercuryo’s payment gateway is integrated with Binance, Trust Wallet, Bitfinex, Bybit, and others. Mercuryo is one of the first cryptocurrency services to comply with PCI DSS international information security standards adopted by major payment systems such as Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX, ensuring safe card payments and protecting sensitive customer data.