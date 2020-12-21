Injective, a layer-2 decentralized exchange protocol, has announced the launch of decentralized stock trading through partnerships with Terra and Band Protocol. All users across the globe will now get access to equity trading, starting with the FANG index composed of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google, with more stocks to be added in the near future.

Anyone can leverage the Injective Solstice V2 network to buy stocks via USDT in a completely decentralized manner with zero gas fees. Injective enables 1-second block times and instant finality, leading to unparalleled scalability and speed.Injective integrates with Band Protocol’s oracle technology to provide secure decentralized price feeds for stocks, as well as Terra’s framework to tokenize traditional stocks.

“We strive to make finance more accessible and available to anyone through decentralized protocols. Investing in stocks still remains inaccessible for billions of people worldwide while the existing platforms act as gatekeepers and suffer from technical challenges. Injective helps to seamlessly rectify these salient issues to allow anyone to trade stocks with zero fees.”

– Eric Chen, CEO of Injective Protocol

Injective was first incubated by Binance Labs back in 2018 and also recently conducted a public offering on Binance Launchpad. The project is backed by a prominent group of investors including Binance, Pantera, and Hashed. Injective has built the first layer-2 decentralized exchange protocol that unlocks the full potential of borderless DeFi. It enables fully decentralized trading in various forms including perpetual swaps, futures, margin, spots, etc. Every component of the protocol is built to be fully trustless, censorship-resistant, publicly verifiable, and front-running resistant.