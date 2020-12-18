Blockdaemon, a blockchain infrastructure platform for node management, today announced it has partnered with Finoa, an institutional-grade custody and asset-servicing solution platform for investors in digital assets, to bring secure staking services to institutional players.

As part of this partnership, Blockdaemon will provide extensive staking services to Finoa’s network of institutional clients, with support provided for major proof-of-stake protocols including Polkadot, Tezos, Cosmos, and Ethereum 2.0.

This development will vastly simplify the process of staking for institutions, with live monitoring and metrics tools, APIs, and back-up systems reducing the risk of downtime slashing, and highly customizable infrastructure allowing clients to either run their own dedicated validator node, or stake tokens to Blockdaemon’s validators.

“2020 has seen unprecedented levels of institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies. Our partnership with Finoa is testament to the rising interest in crypto assets by key institutional players. We are proud to welcome this new category to the blockchain ecosystem, and have Finoa integrated with us to catapult emerging technology into a new and exciting phase of growth. While managing staking services can be complicated, time-consuming and costly, we are happy to be working with leading custodians to simplify the process.”

– Konstantin Richter, CEO of Blockdaemon

Finoa enables institutional investors to securely enter the digital asset ecosystem. With a highly intuitive user interface, Finoa provides custody and staking services to some of the world’s most renowned venture capital firms, multinational corporations, and financial institutions. The Berlin-based crypto custodian is regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and holds a preliminary crypto-asset license, providing investors with a trustworthy custody solution.

Blockdaemon supports the longevity of blockchain networks by simplifying the process of staking and deploying nodes. Users looking to interact with public, permissioned-based, and staking networks can connect to 30+ protocols through the Blockdaemon Marketplace including Bitcoin, Polkadot, Cosmos, Celo, Ethereum, Filecoin, and more, and run your own dedicated validator node, or stake your tokens to Blockdaemon’s validators. With over 250 institutional customers, Blockdaemon is trusted by the industry’s leading networks, exchanges, enterprises, custodians, developers, and funds including Trust Wallet, Coinfund, Algorand Foundation, Ledger, Slow Ventures, and BTC Markets.