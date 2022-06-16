Blockdaemon, the blockchain node * infrastructure tooling platform, today announced the launch of Ubiquity V1, a new and improved version of its Ubiquity API suite.

Ubiquity V1 replaces previously used Beta version V2 and V3 endpoints. After August 12th, 2022, these old Beta version endpoints will no longer be available.

Unifying numerous improvements that have been made to the API suite, Ubiquity V1 produces a single, seamless user experience. The Blockdaemon blockchain engineering team has revamped Ubiquity to provide a stronger blockchain foundation than ever before.

Ubiquity is a core pillar of Blockdaemon’s complete ‘node stack’ – which connects businesses and devs to blockchains with one single integration.

How Will Ubiquity V1 Benefit Users?

Enhances Filtering Capabilities

Ubiquity V1 will allow for enhanced filtering capabilities. Specifically, there will be a greater ability to add filtering of different transactions going forward across chains such as BTC, LTC, and BCH.

Additionally, balances are all supported in Ubiquity V1.

Reduces Latency

With this iteration, Blockdaemon reduces API latency for users. This is achieved by taking a standardized endpoint approach across all protocols Ubiquity serves.

By reducing latency, Blockdaemon’s engineers further empower customers to build highly performant solutions based on the Ubiquity API.

Better UTXO Handling

UTXO is the accounting model for many of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies. Ubiquity V1 will allow better handling of UTXO-based protocols.

This includes Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin. All of these are currently supported by Ubiquity.

Improved Usability

With this update, Ubiquity V1 ensures that every supported protocol has the same format.

Before this, ETH and BTC stood different. By streamlining the formats across all protocols, Blockdaemon engineers have designed a better user experience for developers.

V1: How to Get Started

All existing Ubiquity users are required to migrate integrations to V1.

To do this, change the API version number in the Ubiquity endpoint calls from the previous version (either V2 or V3) to V1. This must be done before the old versions are deactivated.

This change must be made to the Blocks, Transactions, and Account endpoints. After migrating the new code base to the new V1 format, users will enjoy all the benefits of Ubiquity V1 at no extra cost.

“For years, Blockdaemon’s engineers have crafted the best blockchain API possible. Our newest Ubiquity V1 iteration marks a new step forward for our gold-standard API. Soon, Ubiquity users will benefit from a better API experience. By running Ubiquity V1, your services will ensure smooth and continuous performance, bolstered by a fully maintained, supported API suite. We are proud to roll out this exciting update. It is now available for all Ubiquity customers.”

– The Blockdaemon Team

For more information, see the Ubitquity Documentation.