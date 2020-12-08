ErisX, a platform to access crypto spot and futures markets, has partnered with TradeBlock, a provider of digital currency trading tools, analytics, and indexes, to publish its spot market data.

Trading activity from ErisX can now be viewed on TradeBlock’s Markets page here.

“It is critical for market participants to have access to high-quality consolidated market data for price discovery and liquidity sourcing. We are thrilled to make our quote and trade data available through TradeBlock’s suite of institutionally-focused tools and analytics,” said Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX.

Nitai Bran, CEO of TradeBlock stated, “We’re pleased to work with ErisX to publish their market data in real-time. ErisX’s institutional-first infrastructure and rigorous approach to regulation, in both the crypto spot and futures markets, positions them as a key venue for participants in the U.S. and abroad. They are a natural fit for TradeBlock’s suite of institutional-grade tools and data services.”