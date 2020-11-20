OKEx, a popular cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, today announced that withdrawal services of all crypto assets will be resumed on or before November 27th. As a security measure to safeguard users’ funds, withdrawals from the exchange were temporarily suspended on October 16th, with all other functions on the platform remaining unaffected. The issue that triggered OKEx to deploy the extraordinary security measure has since been resolved.

Despite guaranteeing the safety of user assets throughout the suspension period and ensuring a continuity of service across all other functions of the exchange, OKEx is aware that the temporary suspension of withdrawals has caused inconveniences for its customers. Since its inception, OKEx has always insisted on maintaining 100% reserves, meaning that all user funds can be withdrawn without restriction after withdrawals are reopened.

To thank its loyal customers for their continued support and to apologize for the interruption of service, OKEx will be launching significant user loyalty reward campaigns in tandem with the reopening of withdrawals. The details of these will be announced in the coming days.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the return of a full service and would like to thank our users for their continuous support during this difficult time. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and, beyond offering loyalty rewards, we know that we must continue to work diligently to restore their confidence,” said OKEx CEO Jay Hao.