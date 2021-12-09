The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), a blockchain platform and NFT network, announced ﻿that OKEx Blockdream Ventures, an investment subsidiary under crypto trading platform OKEx.com, is backing the WAX Blockchain Ecosystem, purchasing a substantial position (quantity undisclosed) in WAXP tokens.

WAX processes 15 million transactions daily including two-thirds of all game-related transactions with over 450,000 daily users. The platform is also the number two layer-1 blockchain behind only Ethereum in 30-days NFT sales volume.

“WAXP has an edge in GameFi, enabling a friendly environment for game developers. They also have high performance and low fees with a huge player base, where native games like Alien Worlds & Farmers World have 350k daily active users. The catalyst is the creative content and virtual items staked by KOLs and loyal audiences in Metaverse DAO by publisher and community,” says Dora Yue, Founder of OKEx Blockdream Ventures.

As a provider of GameFi and NFT infrastructure, WAX in focused on:

Competitive GameFi & NFT projects

Closed-loop incentives for all participants

Tactics for sustainable growth

”Additionally, the WAX team has a great strategy for future expansion and are dedicated to producing valuable virtual and creative items which will be traded safely on a decentralized platform,” said Dora. “They are a seasoned team designing products for enormous demand. Alongside WAX, OKEx Blockdream Ventures will attract others into this NFT realm. ”

“We are excited that OKEx Blockdream Ventures has chosen to back the WAX ecosystem,” says William Quigley, Co-Founder of WAX. “We look forward to a long-term partnership to make the WAX blockchain and all of its top-performing metaverse, game, and NFT projects available to a broader audience.”