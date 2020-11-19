Sologenic, a market ecosystem built on top of the XRP Ledger, today has announced SoloNex, the solution is designed to benefit banks, brokerage houses, investment firms, and exchanges globally to provide new services or improve the existing services using blockchain technology.

SoloNex is a turnkey solution providing financial institutions the ability to tokenize different asset classes such as stock, ETFs, shares, and real estate. Other capabilities of SoloNex include fractional trading to empower users’ affordability and the launch of funding rounds using transparent blockchain technology. Institutions can control the assets’ full custodial or reduce risk and liabilities by allowing users to withdraw tokenized assets to their private wallets. This solution will enable users to trade assets 24/7, even when the traditional financial markets are closed.

Built on the fast and scalable XRP blockchain, SoloNex is a secure and scalable asset tokenization solution designed for financial markets. The company behind the core development of the XRP Ledger is Ripple Labs Inc.