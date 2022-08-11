Blocknative, a web3 infrastructure company, today launched the Transaction Distribution Network (TDN). This tool allows blockchain users to respond to pre-chain risks and opportunities faster than ever, ensuring each transaction has the best chance of getting into the next block.

The result is better, more predictable outcomes when submitting or replacing transactions.

TDN works by simultaneously injecting a transaction into multiple Ethereum nodes located worldwide. This accelerates Ethereum’s peer-to-peer propagation, reducing the time it takes for the transaction to reach every node in the network, including miners and validators post-merge.

To achieve this, TDN uses a low-latency, self-optimizing peer-to-peer overlay that automatically finds and exploits the fastest network routes.

This allows the Transaction Distribution Network to respond to changes in network conditions in real-time, for example routing around congestion caused by a bidding war. When combined with Blocknative’s optimized networking stack, Transaction Distribution Network provides propagation speeds close to the theoretical limit, even under adverse conditions, giving a notable advantage for inclusion in the next block.

With TDN, Blocknative users now have access to complete, real-time transaction control.

Users can respond faster than ever to every risk and opportunity in the mempool. TDN users receive real-time alerts as their transactions race across Blocknative’s global network, providing insight beyond the acknowledgment of single-point injection provided by standard RPCs.

“Transaction Distribution Network gives users a competitive edge by rapidly propagating their transactions to Ethereum nodes so that they have a higher probability of inclusion. Transactions are simultaneously injected into multiple global nodes through our private, geographically optimized network, so there is no need to wait for peer-to-peer propagation.”

– Chris Meisl, CTO of Blocknative

Those users without access to the pre-blockchain layer can be vulnerable to its innate uncertainty. Including volatile gas fees, inaccurate transaction previews, and adversarial actors. These can all result in less-than-favorable settlement outcomes, including failed transactions or increased MEV exposure.

Blocknative’s TDN adds the ability to write to the pre-chain layer with confidence. Users can now respond to the pre-chain risks and opportunities they already monitor with Blocknative.

