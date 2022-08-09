Today it was announced by Filipino-led blockchain Tetrix Network and Pitaka crypto wallet, the launch of Tetrix Link, an NFC card that enables users to select and store information, such as their personal contact details and relevant social media accounts, and share these data when they tap or hover over their card to an NFC-enabled mobile device.

Offering an easy-to-navigate UI backed with blockchain, Tetrix Link can function as any ID or key card. Eventually, it will also store mission-critical data and other physical documents like vaccine certificates and data inside NFTs for specific use cases.

To use Terix Link, users must download the latest version of the Pitaka mobile app. Next, sign up at https://link.tetrix.xyz and fill out the personal details and contact information needed in the dashboard.

Once the card is purchased, users receive an authentication code to connect the dashboard to the Tetrix Link card. Finally, share that data by tapping the card onto an NFC-enabled device, and do not remove it until the information pops up on the screen.

“With Tetrix Link, you can share your data to your peers more easily and would eliminate the need for multiple business cards since the data of multiple assets are stored inside the network. You can control which information to share, and lastly, you would only require a link or QR code to share.”

– Felix Asuncion, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer of Tetrix Network

Aiming to recreate the way we use our physical wallets, Tetrix Link allows users to secure other forms of self-custodial data. All the data that is needed to present is housed in a handy little card, and potential connections only need to tap the card onto their NFC-enabled phones.

The card has a QR code in case one’s phone doesn’t support NFC. Plus, if no internet connection at the moment of transfer, the receiver can bookmark the link and access it later. In later versions, Tetrix Link will enable users to access data offline as well.

Also in the works is a second version, wherein users can add their resumé and an intro about themselves, plus book their schedule or create a calendar when they tap the card onto an NFC-enabled phone.

Future updates on the card seek to enable users to transfer and receive cryptocurrencies via the Pitaka wallet, receive perks as with loyalty or rewards cards, and pay for merchants and transportation.

For more information about Tetrix Link click here.