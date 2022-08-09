LINE, the Japanese corporation specializing in mobile technologies, announced today that LINE Xenesis and Find Satoshi recently concluded an MOU aiming to utilize LINE Blockchain in the localization of STEPN for the Japanese market.

STEPN is a “move-and-earn” blockchain game that lets players earn crypto assets equivalent to the number of steps they’ve taken. Since its beta release back in December 2021, its popularity as a fitness app has grown among people worried about their lack of exercise. As of July 15th, 2022, the app boasts 4.5 million global registered users, including 3 million MAU.

In April 2018, LINE established the LINE Blockchain Lab and has since pursued the development of dApps with blockchain along with research into P2P-network distributed systems and encryption technology. LINE Blockchain (LINE’s proprietary blockchain) was created and used to issue native crypto asset LINK.

The entire group is now developing and operating various blockchain-related businesses, including the crypto asset trading services LINE BITMAX (in Japan) and BITFRONT (globally) as well as a comprehensive NFT marketplace called LINE NFT.

“We’re very pleased to be able to cooperate with STEPN, which is very popular in Japan as well as a representative example of web3 in the world. As LINE’s proprietary blockchain, LINE Blockchain serves as the technological foundation for LINE’s various services. With this collaboration across international borders, we hope to create new synergy and continue to offer new blockchain value from a position that is closest to our users.”

– Lim Inkyu, LINE Xenesis’ Representative Director & CEO

Moving forward, both companies will collaborate on the technological and business aspects of localizing STEPN for the Japanese market while seeking to create a service that lets Japanese users simply and enjoyably experience web3 as part of their healthy lifestyles.