Metrika, an operational intelligence platform for blockchain and distributed ledger networks, today announced a collaboration with Hedera to provide enhanced visibility and transparency for the different applications across the company’s network ecosystem.

The Hedera network ecosystem will now have access to Metrika’s blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) monitoring and analytics platform, offering the community unparalleled on-ledger metrics and visibility into the performance of the network at any given time.

Hedera is a proof-of-stake, public DLT network for building and deploying decentralized applications. Application developers building on Hedera will now be able to access Metrika’s advanced metrics on transaction volume, time to consensus finality, account growth, and leaderboards for Hedera network service usage, such as managing fungible & non-fungible tokens and interactions with smart contracts.

Metrika’s dashboards provide developers end-to-end visibility into the operational health of the ledger, allowing them to ensure their apps are running at a high level of performance and resiliency – while simultaneously guaranteeing a level of transparency that encourages overall adoption of Hedera.

“Ensuring operational trust is central to Hedera’s mission of creating a public network for everyone. Metrika’s network dashboards are integral capabilities and a continuation of our commitment to make Hedera the home for fast, fair, and secure applications you can trust. As we work toward that mission, Metrika’s platform will provide the needed visibility into Hedera’s network, allowing developers and node operators to meet their full potential within our ecosystem.”

– Alex Popowycz, Chief Information Officer at Hedera

Metrika was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, out of a deep commitment to making blockchain networks dependable as they scale for web3. Metrika currently works with leading blockchain ecosystems and industry groups such as Algorand, Algorand Foundation, Dapper Labs, Flow Foundation, Axelar, IDB Lab, LACChain, Blockdaemon, Hyperledger Besu, ConsenSys, ConsenSys Quorum, Blockchain Association, Global Blockchain Business Council and more.