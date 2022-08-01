XTRD, an institutional-grade OEMS for crypto-asset trading, announced today that crypto exchange WhiteBIT is now available through its FIX API.

XTRD OEMS for cryptocurrency trading now allows for receiving normalized market data and active trading on WhiteBIT’s exchange using a unified FIX 4.4 end-point.

Launched in December 2018, WhiteBIT is a European centralized exchange that offers crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions with 0.1% trading fees.

Holding exchange and custody licenses, WhiteBIT meets KYC and AML requirements. It supports users from the EU, South America, and Asia registered on the platform.

Moreover, WhiteBIT offers instant transactions with P2P codes, staking, private and public API, along with a number of trading tools: limit, market, stop limit and stop market orders.