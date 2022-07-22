ABBC Foundation , a leading global blockchain company, recently launched DOMINO, its new decentralized exchange (DEX), on July 18. The brand-new DOMINO DEX is going to be the latest addition to the ABBC Ecosystem. After announcing that DOMINO DEX would be adjusted to secure assurances and provide more time to test the platform, it finally went live last July 18, 2022, at 11 PM Dubai time (GMT+4).

Jason Daniel Paul Philip, CEO of ABBC Foundation, expressed his gratitude to the ABBC community for its unabated support throughout the launch. Additionally, he also claimed that DOMINO DEX will become the foremost decentralized exchange both in the present and the future.

He said:

“It is my pleasure to relay to you that the DOMINO platform development is a total success. Our team has conducted several successful trials to ensure that you will experience decentralized finance like never before.”

Users who want to begin trading with DOMINO DEX only need to connect their MetaMask wallets to the platform. They can do this process directly, conveniently, and securely from the platform’s user interface.

ABBC Foundation says DOMINO DEX will enable users to trade, buy, and swap tokens in an easy and socially-engaging format. DOMINO DEX is said to be a decentralized exchange that is more welcoming to new and promising cryptocurrencies. Specifically, the DEX will open its doors to newly-minted crypto tokens as long as there is palpable demand from its users. Furthermore, it allows users to trade virtual assets in a secure & transparent manner to support its goal of offering a user-friendly decentralized exchange experience.

DOMINO also enables users to trade cryptocurrency based on their real-time price with zero hidden charges. As mentioned above, interested users need not register anywhere on the platform before they can start trading. All they need to do is to connect their MetaMask.

For users with inquiries regarding the service, they can contact customer support by submitting a request and choosing a subcategory of their concern.

DOMINO’s official social media channels will soon announce the cryptocurrency trading pairs. Moreover, the platform will announce additional features shortly.

About ABBC Foundation

ABBC Foundation is the organization that maintains the best interests of ABBC Coin. Based in Dubai, the foundation utilizes its strategic location—being at the epicenter of blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption – to pave the way for the future of payment security.

About DOMINO

DOMINO is the latest addition to the suite of platforms that ABBC Foundation is offering. It is a decentralized exchange that enables users to trade cryptocurrency without the need to sign up. Users will also be able to trade directly by connecting their cryptocurrency wallet’s to the platform.